Dropped Bonucci must adapt to the rules – Marotta

Juventus chief executive officer Beppe Marotta has revealed that the decision to drop Leonardo Bonucci for the Champions League clash with Porto was made by the club's board, and he insisted "the case is closed".

Bonucci clashed with coach Massimiliano Allegri near the end of Juve's 4-1 win over Palermo in Serie A, and the Italy defender stormed off the field after the final whistle.

Marotta said that the decision to keep the 29-year-old out of the game in Porto was not a disciplinary measure, and defended the club's decision not to publicise the move sooner.

"It is not mandatory to let people know what we decide," Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

"We have spoken to both [Bonucci and Allegri] and made a reprimand, then we shared a choice with the technician who is the leader and manager of the locker room. We proposed it and he accepted.

"Bonucci must adapt to certain rules. It is not a disciplinary measure, nor does it affect how we value the player and his capabilities.

"It was only a decision in the good of all. The case is closed."

Bonucci has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season and has been integral to the club's five run of consecutive Serie A titles since 2012.

Marotta attempted to cool suggestions that the spat between Allegri and Bonucci could have wider implications for the player or the club.

He said: "These things happen in football and always have. Nowadays, what happens on the pitch and in training is dissected by many cameras but it's part of the game.

"When the rules are not observed it is right to intervene. We did the right thing with the coach. It is not a matter of making excuses. A statement was expected, but instead we thought it right to manage the matter internally.

"In this sport the team prevails, not the individual, and we have acted with this in mind."