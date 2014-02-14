Drulovic named acting Serbia head coach

Serbia have been without a coach since Sinisa Mihajlovic departed to join Seria A outfit Sampdoria in November.

The 44-year-old was unable to guide the team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil later this year, after finishing third in Group A of the European section of qualifying.

Drulovic's appointment affords more time for the Serbian Football Association (FSS) to find a permanent boss, after Aleksandar Stanojevic and Ljubisa Tumbakovic reportedly turned down the position.

Drulovic guided Serbia's Under-19 side to the European Championships title in Lithuania last year, and he will now have the opportunity to stake a claim for a full-time role with the senior team, starting with a friendly against the Republic of Ireland in March.

"The Serbian Football Association has appointed Drulovic as acting coach until a permanent one is named, most probably in late April or early May," read an FFS statement on Friday.

"This is the best possible solution because Drulovic has earned his chance after achieving the historic success of winning the European Under-19 title last year."