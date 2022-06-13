Dundee move day-to-day operations to Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne campus

Dundee have announced that the club is moving day-to-day operations to Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne campus.

The cinch Championship club will take up residence within the existing Incubator space in a strategic four-year partnership.

The space will accommodate all Dundee’s management, staff, and footballers as well as academy, Dee Promotions and Community Trust staff.

John Nelms, Dundee’s managing director said, “This partnership is going to be transformational for the club and College both on and off the park.

“For decades the players have travelled away from the base at Dens Park each day to attend training but with the new facility, we will have pitches on site along with the use of the gym, swimming pool, indoor halls, tactical and analysis room and much more to give the coaches and players the best possible chance to achieve our on-the-park goals.

“This partnership is a win-win for both parties in numerous ways, especially for the students who will have access to learning opportunities within coursework relevant to the operations of a professional football club.

“Work has been ongoing on the project for several months, and we would like to thank Simon Hewitt and Darren Foy for all of their efforts and a special thanks to Caryn Gibson, business partnerships manager, for her thoughtfulness throughout the collaboration.

“We look forward to working closely with them in the coming years.”

Dundee Direct, the club shop, will remain at Dens Park as will the ticketing office within.

Matchday operations will continue as usual and phone numbers will remain unchanged.

The club and Community Trust will make an investment in the College’s outdoor facilities, upgrading the pitches into elite level facilities that can be used year-round.