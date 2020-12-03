Dundee United coaching team self-isolating ahead of Livingston clash

Dundee United’s entire first-team coaching staff have been placed into self-isolation.

Youth-team coaches will take training sessions ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash at Livingston with manager Micky Mellon and his staff at home.

Three non-playing members of the United staff tested positive for Covid-19 following Tuesday’s round of testing and training was cancelled on Wednesday.

A club statement read: “Following recent positive Covid-19 tests for non-playing staff and ahead of further discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board, we have taken the precautionary decision to ask all our first-team coaching staff to self-isolate.

“Academy head of tactical performance coach Thomas Courts and other academy staff will guide Thursday and Friday’s training sessions.

“Pending further discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board, we will make no further comment at this time.”