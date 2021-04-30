Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist out for the season ahead of Ross County clash
By PA Staff
Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is out for the rest of the season with a broken wrist.
Boss Micky Mellon has no other new injuries for the visit of Ross County on Saturday.
Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.
Ross County are hopeful defender Carl Tremarco will return after a calf problem.
Another full-back, Connor Randall, has returned to training following a back injury and played in a practice match on Tuesday.
Defenders Callum Morris (hamstring) and full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) remain out.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.