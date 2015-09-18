Dunga: Forget about Neymar

Brazil coach Dunga told his players to forget about Neymar's absence as they prepare for October's World Cup qualifiers.

The Barcelona star is serving his four-match suspension from the Copa America and was left out of Brazil's squad for meetings with Chile and Venezuela.

Dunga said it was important for his team to move on from the 23-year-old's absence and maintain focus.

"We would love to have Neymar with us now but it's not possible, then we have to focus on those players who can help us during the next two games," he said.

"We have to work together with those players we already have, otherwise we will lose focus because nothing about [the] Neymar situation.

"Thus, we have to talk about what we have, and what we have are those I just named from this list right here. We will do our best to accomplish our goals.

"Despite people keep saying things about Neymar, the only truth so far is that these are players we are counting on and these are players that will be playing for the next two games.

"Again, we would love to have Neymar with us now but that's just not possible."

Neymar came off the bench in Brazil's friendly wins over Costa Rica and United States earlier in September, netting a brace in the latter.

Oscar and Renato Augusto are back in the squad, while Thiago Silva and Kaka are among those to have missed out.