Dunga rings the changes in his Brazil squad

The 50-year-old was re-appointed to the role last month after Luiz Felipe Scolari resigned following Brazil's humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany at their home World Cup.

Brazil return to action for the first time since the tournament when they face Colombia - who they beat in the last eight of the World Cup - in Miami on September 5 and then Ecuador on September 9 in New Jersey.

Dunga, who managed Brazil between 2006 and 2010, has called up 22 players for those contests, with Barcelona's Dani Alves a notable absentee.

The 31-year-old started the World Cup as Brazil's first-choice right-back, but lost his place to Maicon during the tournament - and the Roma man has retained his place under the new boss.

Meanwhile, several players who enjoyed fine club-level campaigns last term but were overlooked by Scolari have been offered the chance to shine.

They include Filipe Luis, who has joined Chelsea after helping Atletico Madrid win the Spanish title, and Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos and Atletico's Miranda return to the fold, but captain Thiago Silva misses out after sustaining a hamstring injury in PSG's friendly against Napoli last week.

Talisman Neymar is also included, with the Barcelona forward having recovered from the fractured vertebra he suffered in Brazil's victory over Colombia at the World Cup.

Squad in full:

Jefferson (Botafogo), Rafael Cabral (Napoli); Alex Sandro (Porto), Danilo (Porto), David Luiz (PSG), Filipe Luis (Chelsea), Gil (Corinthians), Maicon (Roma), Marquinhos (PSG), Miranda (Atletico Madrid); Elias (Corinthians), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Ramires (Chelsea); Diego Tardelli (Atletico Mineiro), Everton Ribeiro (Cruzeiro), Hulk (Zenit), Neymar (Barcelona), Oscar (Chelsea), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Ricardo Goulart (Cruzeiro), Willian (Chelsea)