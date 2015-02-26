Dunkin' Donuts sorry over Liverpool 'crest'

The Boston-based company, Liverpool's "official coffee, tea and bakery provider", drew the ire of supporters by tweeting an image featuring a significantly altered version of the club's badge.

The Shankly gates had been modified to feature donuts and a cup of coffee, with the words 'You'll Never Walk Alone' removed and replaced by 'America Runs on Dunkin'.

Additionally the Liver bird had been taken out in favour of the Dunkin' logo, while the famous Hillsborough eternal flame was omitted, with two cups of coffee taking its place.

Liverpool fans on Twitter were quick to express their unhappiness at the alternative crest, leaving Dunkin with little option but to admit their mistake.

A widely reported Dunkin statement read: "We apologize for any insensitivity regarding our tweet supporting an LFC-themed promotion featuring the LFC Crest.

"As a proud partner of LFC, we did not intend any offense, particularly to the club's supporters. We have removed the tweet and halted the campaign immediately."