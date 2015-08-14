Duo in line for West Brom debuts

Tony Pulis will assess the fitness of new signings Salomon Rondon and Serge Gnabry on Saturday ahead of West Brom's Premier Leagye clash with Watford.

Rondon completed his switch from Zenit on Monday for a club-record fee, but he has not featured for Andre Villas Boas' side since mid-July, when he was brought on for eight minutes against Dinamo Moscow.

Gnabry has also had little preparation time at parent club Arsenal, but the Albion boss hopes to have both men available for their trip to Vicarage Road.

"He's [Rondon] done very well," Pulis said. "Him and Gnabry have spent a lot of time working with the fitness coach.

"But Salomon has showed a great attitude, he's a great lad and we've been impressed with him.

"They have worked hard in the last week or so, the two of them, and I will assess it with the medical team to see if they're ready, if not to start then for the bench."