Dussuyer named Ivory Coast coach

Ivory Coast have named Michel Dussuyer as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The Africa Cup of Nations champions have been on the hunt for a new boss since May after Herve Renard departed to take over at Ligue 1 side Lille.

Dussuyer was named as part of a five-man shortlist that was whittled down from 59 last month, and he has penned a contract until 2017 with the option for a further two years.

The Frenchman is no stranger to African football having had three separate spells as Guinea coach, while also taking charge of Benin between 2008 and 2010.

He has also previously served for Ivory Coast, as an assistant coach to Henri Michel.