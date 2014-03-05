Dutch boss Van Gaal warns of Pogba threat

Van Gaal's men will be in action at the Stade de France on Wednesday in one of the week's standout international friendlies.

With both Netherlands and France playing their first fixture of 2014 and beginning their final preparations for the FIFA World Cup, Van Gaal has warned of the threat Pogba will likely pose.

The former Manchester United man has scored six times in 25 league appearances for Serie A leaders Juventus this season and Van Gaal feels he is one of the best players in the world.

"Pogba is in a category of his own. Paul's physically strong, very fast and technically superb," he explained.

"I don't know many players with all these qualities.

"He's the type of player who could fit in any team in the world."

Pogba has seven caps to his name, scoring once for his country in a 4-2 win over Belarus in September.