Dutch rest World Cup players for friendly

Reserve goalkeeper Michel Vorm was the only player included who was in the Dutch squad which reached the final of the tournament in South Africa, as Van Marwijk looks ahead to the team's Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.

"I don't want to use them (World Cup squad members) unecessarily at this stage," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our opponent knows we'll come with a young group but for me it's an opportunity to keep an eye on these young players before the upcoming Euro qualifiers," the 58-year-old added.

Roy Beerens, Jeffrey Bruma, Siem de Jong, Erik Pieters, Ronnie Stam and Ricky van Wolfswinkel could make their international debuts against Ukraine in Kiev on August 11.

Netherlands begin their Euro 2012 Group E qualifying campaign away to San Marino on September 3.

The 1988 European champions are also grouped with Sweden, Finland, Hungary and Moldova.

Squad:

Michel Vorm (Utrecht), Vurnon Anita (Ajax Amsterdam), Otman Bakkal (PSV Eindhoven), Roy Beerens (Heerenveen), Wout Brama (Twente Enschede), Jeffrey Bruma (Chelsea), Urby Emanuelson (Ajax Amsterdam), Orlando Engelaar (PSV Eindhoven), Theo Janssen (Twente Enschede), Siem de Jong (Ajax Amsterdam), Jeremain Lens (PSV Eindhoven), Glenn Loovens (Celtic), David Mendes da Silva (Salzburg), Erik Pieters (PSV Eindhoven), Ronnie Stam (Twente Enschede), Ron Vlaar (Feyenoord), Piet Velthuizen (Vitesse Arnhem), Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Utrecht).

