Dutch squad for Euro 2012 qualifiers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Andre Ooijer and Sander Boschker retired have retired as internationals but Ryan Babel, Stijn Schaars and Edson Braafheid were dropped for the matches on September 3 against San Marino and Finland four days later.

Winger Arjen Robben is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

"That I did not invite Babel and Braafheid is a combination of last season and the recent situation at their clubs," Van Marwijk told reporters.

"Edson (Braafheid) hardly played last season and now it is not looking any better and that is the same for Ryan (Babel)."

Van Marwijk added central defender Ron Vlaar, while Erik Pieters and Vurnon Anita are vying for the vacant left back spot.

Jeremain Lens replaces Robben as winger and Theo Janssen and Hedwiges Maduro are the new names in midfield.

John Heitinga, who was sent off during the 1-0 defeat by Spain in last month's World Cup final, was included.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax Amsterdam), Michel Vorm (Utrecht), Piet Velthuizen (Hercules Alicante)

Defenders: Gregory van der Wiel (Ajax Amsterdam), Khalid Boulahrouz (VFB Stuttgart), John Heitinga (Everton), Ron Vlaar (Feyenoord), Joris Mathijsen (SV Hamburg), Erik Pieters (PSV Eindhoven), Vurnon Anita (Ajax Amsterdam)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven), Mark van Bommel (Bayern Munich), Theo Janssen (Twente Enschede), Nigel de Jong (Manchester City), Hedwiges Maduro (Valencia), Wesley Sneijder (Internazionale), Rafael van der Vaart (Real Madrid), Demy de Zeeuw (Ajax Amsterdam)

Forwards: Eljero Elia (SV Hamburg), Jeremain Lens (PSV Eindhoven), Dirk Kuyt (Liverpool), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (AC Milan), Robin van Persie (Arsenal)

