Dybala aims to emulate Tevez success at Juve

Paulo Dybala hopes to follow in the footsteps of countryman Carlos Tevez after he was on target again in Juventus' win at Lazio.

Dybala scored as Juve defeated Lazio 2-0 on Friday, helping the Serie A champions rapidly climb the table to fifth place, just six points behind Inter.

Argentina international striker Dybala has made an immediate impact for Juve, who lost Carlos Tevez ahead of the 2015-16 season, when the attacker returned to his hometown club Boca Juniors.

After 14 games for Juve, former Palermo frontman Dybala has scored seven goals and registered three assists, giving him similar figures to those Tevez had recorded at the same early stage of his career at the club.

Tevez went on to notch 50 goals in his two seasons in Turin and Dybala admitted he would like to emulate his compatriot.

"Carlos Tevez won so much - I hope to follow in his footsteps," the 22-year-old said after Juventus won for the fifth game in a row.

"However, comparison [between me and Tevez] can be taken only at the end of the season."

Juventus travel to Sevilla on Tuesday with a win guaranteeing they will top Champions League Group A, with Dybala and Co. having already secured their passage to the knockout round.