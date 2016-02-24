Dybala: I rejected Inter for Juventus

Paulo Dybala has revealed that he turned down the chance to join Inter during the off-season in favour of a move to Juventus.

The Argentina international had caught the attention of a number of a clubs after a stellar 2014-15 campaign with Palermo, with both Inter and Juve keen to sign him.

Inter coach Roberto Mancini called Dybala to discuss a potential move, but the forward was quick to make it clear he was not interested in a transfer to San Siro.

"Before joining Juventus I had a talk with Mancini," the 22-year-old was quoted as saying by Corriere dello Sport.

"I thanked him for his call, but I always wanted to join Juventus because they are the stronger team."

He would have teamed up with Mauro Icardi had he opted to move to Inter and he believes his compatriot is quite similar to team-mate Mario Mandzukic.

"Mauro is a striker who is at his best inside the area," he added.

"I am more of a support striker. Mauro is a bit like Mandzukic. They have the same role.

"He is doing well and I am happy for him because he is also an Argentine. Maybe we will play together for Argentina one day."