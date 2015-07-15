Dybala not feeling pressure of transfer fee

Juventus new boy Paulo Dybala insists he will not be weighed down by his transfer fee following a high-profile switch from Palermo.

The 21-year-old forward struck 13 goals in 34 Serie A appearances last term, earning himself a move to the Italian champions and UEFA Champions League runners-up.

Juve could end up paying up to €40million for Dybala, who cost Palermo a reported €12million when he arrived from Argentina's Instituto in 2012.

"I think that since I have arrived in Italy, there's always some talk about my price tag and never about how I feel like an individual," he said. "At Juventus it's happening again.

"At Palermo, it was the same when they paid that fee for me, but then I showed that this didn't put extra pressure on me and I'll try to show the same here."

If Dybala is feeling confident of justifying his price tag, there is something almost cocksure about his choice of squad number.

"In my career I have always played with number nine, but I understand that players here already have their numbers, so I made my choice... I chose number 21," he added.

"[I chose it] because it's a number I like, it's my age and other important players [Juve legends Zinedine Zidane and Andrea Pirlo] have worn it, so I think it's a nice number."