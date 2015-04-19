Dyche: Burnley are too honest with officials

Dyche watched on as 10-man Burnley went down 1-0 to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, a defeat which saw them drop to the foot of the Premier League table.

Kevin Mirallas' 29th-minute goal proved the difference, although the Belgium international was fortunate to receive only a booking for a high challenge on George Boyd early in the second half.

"I don't feel we're being punished, I'm just confused as to where it stands," Dyche said.

"I don't think fans, from what I can gather, want players to be surrounding the referee.

"We don't do it - maybe we should, because other teams definitely would with the Mirallas tackle.

"We attempt to not simulate, who knows because there might be an incident in the future but I haven't seen too many since I've been here.

"We attempt not to row with the referee, it's very difficult sometimes, but they don't get involved.

"Where does it live? You do it right, you get nothing. You do it wrong, you get something. It's the wrong way round.

"But I think referees do need help from the powers that be, so retrospectively actions can be taken."

Burnley were reduced to 10 men just before the break when Ashley Barnes was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Seamus Coleman.