Dyche: Chalobah, Keane may be forced to wait

Chalobah and Keane arrived on season-long loan deals from Chelsea and Manchester United respectively just before the transfer window closed.

The pair have been on England Under-21 duty this month and as a result, are not likely to be involved from the start at Selhurst Park.

But Burnley, still searching for their first Premier League win of the season, could hand a debut to another transfer window signing, George Boyd, who joined from Hull City last month.

Dyche said on Thursday: "The two young lads have literally just come into the building, so we will maybe give them a little time and the weekend might be too early for them.



"I want them to get a feel for what we are about and how we operate.

"It's hard to do that when they just walk through the door.

"We diluted their training because of their involvement with the Under-21s and the fact Michael played the other night.

"George is a step in front of that. Obviously he has been here for virtually two weeks now and knows a lot more about us and how we operate.



"He's also a bit more mature as a player, so he has a better chance, but we'll see what the next 48 hours bring."