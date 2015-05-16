Dyche concedes Ings exit

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has conceded that Danny Ings will likely leave Turf Moor at the end of the season.

With the 22-year-old's current four-year contract due to expire and Liverpool reported to be ready to take him to Anfield, Dyche admitted for the first time on Saturday that he expects the striker to move on.

Ings - who has scored 10 times this season in Burnley's ill-fated bid to stay in the Premier League - played in the 0-0 home draw with Stoke, and afterwards his manager revealed to the club's official website: "It's probable that was a farewell from Danny. The sounds coming out of him and his agent make it probable that we will be going elsewhere.

"There is a kind of message going out that they will be looking for pastures new.

"That sometimes happens in football and every player has the right to run their contract down if they want to, so we will see what happens in the summer."

Burnley failed to find a way past visiting goalkeeper Jack Butland on Saturday, meaning that they were unable to sign off in front of their own fans with a win before returning to the Championship.

"The game should have been done in the first 15, probably 20 minutes," Dyche added.

"We've created three great chances and not taken them. That has been a frustration all season, but that is the reality of going up the levels and playing at a higher level.

"You have to take the chances - you have to make the big moments yours.

"Once again, generally it was a good performance. We defended very well - they put a lot of balls in the box and we dealt with that well.

"We had good shape, good energy, created chances - but we've got to take them."