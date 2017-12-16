Dyche credits Burnley's resolve in battling Brighton draw

Burnley boss Sean Dyche commended his side's hard-fought point against Brighton and Hove Albion despite their inability to capitalise on "golden moments" at the Amex Stadium.

The Clarets came away with a 0-0 draw and a third successive clean sheet after Glenn Murray's first-half penalty miss spared them an early deficit.

An improved second half saw Chris Wood waste a one-on-one, having earlier been offside when he turned in a close-range rebound from Scott Arfield's effort.

Despite the lost opportunities, Dyche remained upbeat over his side's impressive form.

"It is hard to question my players at the moment because they are giving a lot to the cause, and they are getting the rewards I think," Dyche told BBC's Match of the Day.

"We were not as good as we have been but three games in a week is hard physically.

"To handle the first half like we did - they came at us with a real head of steam trying to get something - and then to come back strong in the second half I thought was good signs about our own team moving forward.

"A big week for us, an important week, and another point on the table."

Burnley face a tricky run in their bid to enhance their European ambitions with Tottenham visiting Turf Moor next Saturday, before away games against Manchester United and Huddersfield Town.