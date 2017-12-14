Dyche: No swaggering from high-flying Burnley

Sean Dyche pledges there will be no "swaggering" from Burnley despite the club's lofty position of sixth in the Premier League.

Tuesday's 1-0 home win against Stoke City temporarily lifted the Clarets into the Champions League places before they were leapfrogged by Tottenham and Liverpool.

Burnley visit Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday seeking to record a third straight Premier League win for the second time this season, but Dyche stressed it will be business as usual for the division's surprise package.

"I don't know about a swagger, but I think there's a slightly more assuredness about our own team," Dyche told reporters on Thursday.

"There's a healthy respect for the opposition - but that goes out of the window when the whistle goes - and there's clear-mindedness for how we perform to get what we want.

"Those things are in place but I don't think we've got to the level where we're swaggering into places. That's for people who've been in the division's top end for a lot longer than us.

"There's a more 'at-ease' mentality, you are going into these stadiums with that bit more about you. You're going, 'OK, I can perform, I can take on that challenge'.

"It's growing but it needs to be looked after. Football can be a fragile business."

It's a proud time to be a Burnley fan... December 13, 2017

Burnley may be without left-back Stephen Ward after he limped off with a knee injury against Stoke, but fellow defenders Ben Mee and Matt Lowton are in line to return against Brighton after missing the last two matches.

"We'll wait and find out," Dyche said of Ward's chances. "He's had a down day today, it's second day recovery.

"We'll find out tomorrow. He's had a knee problem, we're protecting it a bit. Matt Lowton will be available, as will Ben Mee. Nahki [Wells] has got a chance because of injuries and suspensions and good work from himself.

"Deano [Dean Marney] is still getting fitter and stronger. Jon Walters equally. I believe in players being absolutely fit. Mentally, physically, everything it encompasses. They are on their way. Hopefully we'll be in good shape over Christmas."