Dyche pleased with Vokes return for Burnley

Vokes, who formed a fearsome strike partnership with Danny Ings in the Championship last term, made his first appearance of the season off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Featuring for the final 10 minutes, the Wales international's return served as a big boost for the Premier League strugglers, who sit 19th on their return to the top flight.

Dyche felt Vokes' presence lifted the mood at Turf Moor, but warned the 25-year-old has work to do before he can be considered for a starting berth.

Asked about the impact of Vokes' comeback, Dyche responded: "Fantastic. You could tell by the reaction of the fans. But it's only another step in his bigger picture of being fully fit.

"That's another little part of his journey back. He's not there yet.

"He was ready to be involved in the squad but not quite ready to start - he's not a million miles off.

"That feeling of what it is to be in the first team picture is a big part of his journey back."

Burnley are just one point adrift of safety, but face a trip to Manchester City on Sunday.