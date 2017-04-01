Eberl commits to Gladbach to end Bayern Munich speculation

Bayern Munich's search for a new sporting director will go on after leading candidate Max Eberl signed a new contract to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Eberl had been strongly linked with the vacant position after captain Philipp Lahm confirmed he will not be moving into the role when he retires from playing at the end of the season.

The 43-year-old previously indicated he was "flattered" to be mentioned as a contender to be Bayern's sporting director but has now signed a new contract at Gladbach until June 2022.

Eberl - who has been at the Bundesliga club for more than 18 years - has been Gladbach's sporting director since October 2008, when he was appointed as Christian Ziege's successor.

"There have been rumours and speculations about my person in the past months," Eberl said.

"During this time, we always talked openly and trustingly with Borussia, but I would like to thank the president [Rolf Konigs] and managing director Stephan Schippers very much.

"Borussia Monchengladbach is my club, I work here in a great team with head coach Dieter Hecking and chief scout Steffen Korell and am full of action for the tasks ahead."

Bayern have been without a sporting director since Matthias Sammer opted to quit the role in July 2016 due to a brain disorder.