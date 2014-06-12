Ecuador 'strong mentally' for Swiss opener

Reinaldo Rueda's men warmed up for their Group E curtain-raiser with a 2-0 friendly win over local Brazilian side AC Ceramica on Wednesday, with each of Renato Ibarra and Joao Rojas hitting the back of the net.

Saritama was involved in the match, and said it helped tune them up for their date with the Swiss, who they have been preparing to play for six months.

"The team is strong mentally. The coach Rueda has asked us for more order, more collective movement, and to pressure the opponent," Saritama said.

Defender Gabriel Achilier added: "We worked on offensive and defensive aspects. We've analysed the opponent Switzerland since December, and have done well in compiling data."

Midfielder Fidel Martinez said coach Rueda has told his charges to also enjoy the moment of playing in a World Cup.

"Coach Rueda has asked us not to lose the joy of playing, but we will do it responsibly," the young striker said.