Ecuador Wrap: Title race still alive after draw

Daniel Angulo notched a brace for Independiente as the home side came from behind twice to draw with Emelec, who remain six points clear at the top of the table.

Independiente moved up to second with the point on Sunday above Universidad Catolica but they have plenty of work ahead of them to overhaul Emelec with three games remaining in the second stage of the season.

Denis Stracqualursi opened the scoring for Emelec in just the second minute when he got free at the back post to tap home from Polo Wila's cross.

Independiente levelled the scores 12 minutes later with Angulo slamming the ball into the roof of the net from Fernando Guerrero's cut-back.

Just before half-time, Emelec struck again with Wila again teeing up Stracqualursi but after going into the break behind, the hosts started the second half brilliantly with Angulo turning his defender 35 metres from goal, bursting forward and then finishing calmly past visiting goalkeeper Cristian Arana.

While the draw ensured both Independiente and third-placed Catolica can still catch Emelec, the result also suited the leaders as they can wrap up the second-phase title with a point at home against LDU Loja in the next round.

Emelec also won the first phase of the Primera A, meaning if they claim the second-phase title they will automatically be crowned overall champions.

If either Catolica or Independiente finish top in the second phase, they will take on Emelec in a championship-deciding final.

Catolica started the weekend's action with a shock 2-1 loss away to Manta, who had not won in their six previous matches.

In other results, LDU Loja thrashed Macara 4-1, Deportivo Quito prevailed 1-0 away to El Nacional, Deportivo Quevedo defeated Deportivo Cuenca 3-1 and Barcelona won 1-0 over LDU Quito.