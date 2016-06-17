Eder dedicates Sweden winner to Italy team-mates

Eder said he was "delighted" after scoring a late winner in Italy's 1-0 Euro 2016 victory against Sweden, and dedicated the goal to his team-mates.

The striker cut inside off the left flank with just two minutes to go in Toulouse to send Antonio Conte's men through to the last 16.

Italy have won both of their Group E games without conceding a goal and Eder said his team's results are down to the hard work they have put in for the tournament.

"I'm delighted first and foremost for all of my team-mates, considering how hard we've worked," Eder said.

"I was happy after the Belgium game too because I felt it was a great performance, even if I didn't score.

"When one works so hard, the joys always arrive. There's no such thing as an easy game anymore. We knew it was going to be hard."

A tight match against Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Sweden was settled by a quick throw-in, Eder taking advantage of slack marking to dart into the box and curl a low finish into Andreas Isaksson's bottom-left corner.

"Details make the difference in football and even throw-ins matter - and these are things we have been working on," the goalscorer added.

"I dedicate this goal to the whole group, everybody who has worked with us this last year-and-a-half and been here from May 18 because we've prepared well, so I dedicate this goal to the whole group."