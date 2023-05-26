Ederson reveals Scott Carson is the most loved player in the Manchester City dressing room: ‘I would extend his contract for another four years’

Manchester City have signed veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson to a one-year contract extension, and it's no surprise when hearing how valued the 37-year-old is in Pep Guardiola's dressing room.

Third-choice 'keeper at the club, behind Ederson and Stefan Ortega, Carson initially joined City on loan in 2019 before making the move permanent in 2021. While he has only made just two appearances for the club in that time, Ederson highlights Carson's influence on the squad in other ways.

"Scott is the most loved player in our squad and probably the one who spreads the most joy in our dressing room," Ederson tells FourFourTwo. "Overall, we have an amazing environment in our dressing room with banter every day, though we know the right time for jokes and when we need to focus on our work.

"Scott is not only a funny man; he works incredibly hard and gives 100 per cent every day. We work together on a daily basis, on the pitch or at the gym, and I’ve had the privilege to get to know how nice he is.

"Even when the team loses a game or doesn’t play that well, he’s the first to lift our spirits with his happiness. If it was down to me, I would extend his contract for another four years!"

The goalkeeper union is clearly strong at Manchester City, too, with Ederson offering Carson to join him on holiday to his native Brazil. The Englishman, who hails from Cumbria, turned it down, though, instead opting for the beauties of Stoke.

"He loves baked beans, mainly pre-match, and tried to make me fall in love with them, but I’m not used to eating beans with bread. I prefer the Brazilian way: savoury beans, all the way!

"I’ve invited him to Brazil and told him that he must enjoy the natural beauty of my country, with its stunning beaches. He laughed and said his holidays should be in 'Costa del Stoke' where he lives."