Eduardo squanders sitter as Croatia held
ZAGREB - Former Arsenal striker Eduardo wasted a gilt-edged chance late in the game as Croatia were held to a 0-0 draw by Greece in Euro 2012 qualifying on Tuesday.
Eduardo, who joined Ukrainians Shakhtar Donetsk in July, failed to score from five metres out in the fourth minute of stoppage-time.
Georgios Samaras went closest to scoring for Greece in the 19th minute, sending the ball wide from 15 metres after Darijo Srna failed to cut out a long pass.
Croatia have four points from two games in Group F while Greece are on two points.
