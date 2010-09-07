Eduardo squanders sitter as Croatia held

Eduardo, who joined Ukrainians Shakhtar Donetsk in July, failed to score from five metres out in the fourth minute of stoppage-time.

Georgios Samaras went closest to scoring for Greece in the 19th minute, sending the ball wide from 15 metres after Darijo Srna failed to cut out a long pass.

Croatia have four points from two games in Group F while Greece are on two points.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums