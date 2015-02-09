Egyptian leagues halted after deaths in Cairo

Fans and police are said to have clashed ahead of the top-of-the-table Premier League encounter between Zamalek and ENPPI on Sunday.

Supporters were reported to have been crushed as they attempted to enter the stadium for a game between the two Cairo clubs and tear gas was fired by police.

Pictures posted on the Facebook page of Zamalek fans, known as the "White Knights", showed supporters crushed against a fence in a tight enclosure outside the stadium.

The official death toll has not been confirmed, with various reports of how many lost their lives on what was another dark day for Egyptian football.

Three years ago the league was also suspended after 74 fans were killed following riots at a fixture in Port Said.

Sunday's game still went ahead despite the chaotic scenes outside the stadium and ended in a 1-1 draw.