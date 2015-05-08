Eibar 0 Espanyol 2: Garcia and Stuani do the damage

Espanyol turned up the heat on struggling Eibar with a 2-0 win that could see Gaizka Garitano's men slip into the bottom three on Saturday.

Both Deportivo La Coruna and Granada are in action that day and victories would pile the pressure on Eibar, who were downed by goals in either half in the weekend's opening La Liga fixture.

Sergio Garcia opened the scoring a minute shy of the half-hour mark with his 13th league goal of the campaign.

And the points were sealed on the hour when Christian Stuani picked up a loose ball after team-mate Felipe Caicedo failed to properly control a delivery from the right.

The Uruguayan calmly set himself and lashed the ball past Xabi Irureta to condemn the hosts to a sixth consecutive league defeat.

It keeps Espanyol's slim UEFA Europa League hopes alive while Eibar will slip into the bottom three if Depor claim what would be a surprise victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Granada too can apply pressure when they host already-relegated Cordoba.