Eintracht's Meier revels in hat-trick return

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Alexander Meier underlined his goal-scoring prowess with a hat-trick after over five months out with injury.

Meier had a twinkle in his eye as he declared "it has worked out quite well" after completing 87 minutes and scoring in the fourth, 23rd and 87th minutes of Eintracht's 6-2 thumping of Cologne.

The Bundesliga's reigning golden boot winner made his first appearance of the 2015-16 season on Saturday, with Eintracht coach Armin Veh surprising many by starting Meier behind Haris Seferovic and Luc Castaignos.

Meier produced a stunning reminder of why he should be considered amongst the favourites to finish the campaign as the Bundesliga's leading scorer after top-scoring with 19 goals last term despite missing the last seven matches with a knee injury that required surgery.

"It has worked out quite well," Meier told Sky Germany.

"We know that my strength is probably not sufficient for 90 minutes. You try, purely to annoy and that worked out great."

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder opened the scoring with a header and made it 3-0 with a volley on the stretch.

Meier then wrapped up Eintracht's win and his hat-trick with another header three minutes from time - prompting the home fans to chant "Alex Meier, football god".

Speaking after the match, Veh was full of praise for Meier.

"I've seen him in training, that's why I was sure Alex can play at least 70 minutes," the coach said.

"He is someone who is incredibly dangerous in the penalty area."

Despite having played just one game, Meier's treble took him to equal fourth in the Bundesliga's scoring table, three goals adrift of leader Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich.