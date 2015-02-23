Elche's Aaron apologises for his tackle on Bale
Following his late challenge on Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale on Sunday, Elche midfielder Aaron Niguez has taken to Twitter to issue an apology.
The Spaniard brought Bale down early on in the second half of Real's 2-0 win at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero - sliding in recklessly and catching his opponent on his left ankle.
Bale was able to play on and finish the game, but Aaron subsequently apologised for the challenge.
"I wanted to apologize for the unfortunate tackle...I did not want to injure," he wrote via Twitter.
