Elia prepared to snub Liverpool and Wigan

The Dutch ace has been linked with a move to the Premier League this month, with Roberto Martinez's Latics reported to have lodged a bid to take the 23-year-old on loan until the end of the season.

But Hamburg are believed to have slapped a £13 million price tag on the former FC Twente starlet's head, which has put off Liverpool and several other potential suitors in the Bundesliga.

"I have learned a lot in the Bundesliga. I am very grateful to the HSA," Elia told German newspaper Bild.

"HSV is also a top team. But I would love to play for one of the special clubs such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona or Manchester United."

Elia earned rave reviews during last summer's World Cup in South Africa, putting in several impressive cameos to help his country reach the final, and believes his performances have proved his ability.

"I played with the Dutch national team at the World Cup and showed what level I can perform at, I passed that test."

Despite Elia's belief that he is ready for a move to one of the European giants, a move to Old Trafford or Anfield in the January transfer window appears unlikely.

The out-of-favour Dutchman only joined Hamburg from FC Twente 18 months ago and still has three-and-a-half years left on his current deal, while his club insist Wigan are the only club to have made an official bid.

"We cannot deny there is interest, but there is only one specific offer which came from Wigan to take him on loan for six months," Hamburg's sporting director Bernhard Reinhardt told Bild.

"But [we] will not rush to agree to such things. Apart from that, there have been no offers."

Wigan boss Roberto Martinez is believed to have lined up Elia as a direct replacement for Charles N'Zogbia, who has Birmingham, Sunderland and Marseille reportedly chasing his signature.

United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has already been linked with one attacking midfielder in the form of Udinese's Alexis Sanchez, but is not expected to bolster his squad until the summer.

The Red Devils already have the likes of Antonio Valencia, Nani and Gabriel Obertan on their books to fill that position.

