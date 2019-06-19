Manchester United interest in Napoli full-back could pave the way for Tottenham star's exit

According to Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United are on the hunt for full-back that can play both sides and that Elseid Hysaj is on their radar.

Hysaj has reportedly already expressed a desire to leave Napoli, having been at the club since 2015.

The 25-year-old Albanian played 27 games in Serie A last season for Gli Azzurri.

Hysaj's potential exit could help clear the way for incomings in Naples.

One such incoming could be Spurs right-back Kieran Trippier, who has been linked with a move away from north London this summer.

It's believed that Juventus are also interested in the England international and Napoli may have to battle their rivals for his signature.

