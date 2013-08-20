Emanuelson targeting Milan left-back berth

The 27-year-old has failed to regularly secure first-team football at the San Siro since his arrival in January 2011, and spent the latter half of last season on loan with Premier League outfit Fulham.

But he is keen to prove his worth in 2013-14 by seeing off competition from fellow full-back Kevin Constant for a place in Massimiliano Allegri's team.

"It is important for me that I play this season," he said. "I am back at Milan and the coach has used me as a left-back so far.

"I think that would be my position for this season. There is a good rivalry between Kevin Constant and myself for the full-back spot, but Kevin is a friend, we talk a lot together. Let’s see who will play…"

The former Ajax star is also looking forward to taking on Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of the teams' UEFA Champions League play-off clash on Tuesday.

"There is a nice rivalry between Ajax and PSV," he added. "When I played in Holland we faced off in the championships.

"They have always been a good team and this year they are young, but have great quality.

"They have changed a bit from when (Mark) van Bommel played with them. We also have a young team, but not as young as they are."