Emery bids farewell to Sevilla

Unai Emery penned a heartfelt letter to Sevilla fans after his departure from the La Liga club was confirmed ahead of his mooted switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Emery coached Sevilla for three-and-a-half seasons, delivering three-straight Europa League titles.

The Spaniard took over the reins midway through the 2012-13 season, guiding Sevilla to fifth in the league and back into European football.

Jorge Sampaoli was finally confirmed as Emery's replacement on Tuesday, as the Spaniard looks set to take the now-vacant job at French champions PSG from which Laurent Blanc departed on the same day.

But Emery was keen to let the Sevilla fans know how much he cherished his time in Seville.

"Every morning I wake up thanking Sevilla FC for three-and-a-half years, and the great moments we have lived together," the 44-year-old wrote.

"I arrived at a difficult time for the club after two years without being in Europe, and I was very clear, Sevilla was my challenge.

"When my staff and I arrived in Seville in January 2013, I made ​​a pact with president: I promised to bring the Champions League to Sevilla FC while he insisted I was supposed to play finals and win titles.

"Today, we hear the anthem of the Champions League at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for two consecutive seasons. And, in three and a half years we have reached eight finals and won three titles.

"I have only words of gratitude for the years of shared joys. Seasons in which our performance in an increasingly disputed La Liga has allowed us to live unforgettable moments in Europe.

"Three consecutive Europa Leagues that put the Sevilla FC and their fans as the kings of this competition. On top of that my greatest satisfaction was seeing players grow for the benefit of the club and themselves.

"It is difficult to close such a beautiful relationship, but I wanted to do it in the most respectful and clear manner with all the Sevillismo, while only asking respect for me. Thanks to the club, all employees, fans and especially the players for their great job involvement."