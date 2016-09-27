Emery expects Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery does not expect to get the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the near future.

The Portugal captain has been heavily linked with the Ligue 1 champions in the past, with reports in May suggesting that agent Jorge Mendes has reached a verbal agreement over a transfer to PSG should he ever want to leave the Spanish capital.

Rumours have emerged that relations between Ronaldo and Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane are strained, with the 31-year-old visibly frustrated at being substituted during the 2-2 draw with Las Palmas, although Zidane has denied there are any problems.

Such speculation has led to further mutterings of a potential switch to Parc des Princes within the next year, but Emery believes Ronaldo will stay with the European champions.

"He has many years left in football," he told Cadena Cope. "He's a physical marvel, and with quality. But I've read that he wants to stay in Madrid."

PSG were claimed to be keen on bringing Barcelona star Neymar to the club during the most recent transfer window, with agent Wagner Ribeiro claiming that the club made a staggering offer to the Brazilian of a tax-free salary of €40million, in addition to a private jet and a stake in a global hotel business.

Although Neymar's decision to sign a new contract at Camp Nou left PSG without a star signing, Emery is confident that his squad is strong enough to take a further step towards their goal to win the Champions League.

"This year, we haven't signed players of an exclusive level," he said.

"I'm very happy with my squad and the prospects are consolidated based on the next game, not through a signing of this level.

"Plus, the team is on the right road to become one of the biggest in Europe."