Emery has improved me already, says Xhaka
Granit Xhaka has put his steady start to the season with Arsenal down to the influence of new boss Unai Emery.
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka believes Unai Emery has already improved him as a player.
The Switzerland international came in for criticism during Arsene Wenger's final season in charge, but has made steady improvement this campaign under former Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery.
The 26-year-old has started every Premier League game for the Gunners and has been a central figure in their stunning run of nine consecutive wins in all competitions.
Xhaka – who played in Switzerland's 2-1 defeat to Belgium on Saturday – is in no doubt that Emery is to thank for his revival, telling the Daily Mail: "On a tactical level, the manager has really helped me.
"We needed some time to get to know the character and philosophy of the new manager. It is going well and I am improving, but we can still improve."
Arsenal return to Premier League action on Monday 22 October with the visit of Leicester City.
