Emery targets more success with Sevilla

Emery had been linked with a move away - with Serie A side Milan a notable suitor - but penned a two-year contract to stay with the UEFA Europa League champions.

Speaking in a news conference after re-signing, Emery said he wanted to see Sevilla continue building on last season's success.

"The sweetest thing is Sevilla and I'm very happy here," he said.

"For me to renew my contract here is because I feel completely supported by the confidence and in the possibility of everyone to grow.

"Any external recognition is a recognition for all, a product of everyone doing well and everything that Sevilla signals externally is positive."

Emery said the European success came sooner than expected, but the 42-year-old knows the importance of maintaining their hard work.

"Everyone here is convinced we can keep improving, with sustained performance, although perhaps this season we've taken steps further ahead because we've won a trophy," he said.

"Now the objective is to maintain our enthusiasm. Now the club has important work to do and that’s work that has a lot of credibility. All that I've asked is that we we remain competitive."