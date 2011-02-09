Emre off as Turkey hold South Korea
By app
ISTANBUL - Emre Belozoglu was sent off as Turkey and South Korea played out a friendly that fizzled out into a 0-0 draw on Wednesday.
The Fenerbahce midfielder was booked twice in quick succession after an hour of a match that lacked any of the excitement provided by the two teams when they faced off in a World Cup finals playoff in 2002.
It was a poignant match for Turkey's Dutch coach Guus Hiddink, who was in charge of South Korea in 2002 when Turkey beat them 3-2 to clinch third place in the World Cup.
His side made a strong start with Umut Bulut going close to putting Turkey ahead in the sixth minute when his close range header was saved by South Korea keeper Jung Sung-ryong.
Six minutes later Hamit Altintop fired in a long range shot which the keeper knocked wide of the post.
Despite being a man short Turkey sprang back into life in the final 10 minutes when a header from Colin Kazim forced a good save from Jung.
