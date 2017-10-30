England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany

The Football Association has asked FIFA to allow England players to wear poppies for next month's friendly with Germany.

Scotland and Wales have also sought permission to sport armbands bearing the symbol for their upcoming exhibition matches, while Northern Ireland have asked to wear them for their World Cup play-off against Switzerland.

All four nations were fined by world football's governing body in 2016 for displaying poppies on their shirts, as it contravened a regulation regarding the wearing of political or religious insignia.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved a change in the laws in September that would allow them to be worn in matches if both teams and the relevant organisers deemed it appropriate, after FIFA was accused of being heavy-handed in its punishment.

A joint statement issued by the football associations of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland on Monday praised IFAB's decision and confirmed requests to wear poppies will be sent.

"It was important that clarity was brought to this issue as it affects many football matches/competitions throughout the world and is particularly helpful in relation to remembrance and poppies," the statement said.

"In any year when there are international matches in the week leading up to and including Remembrance Sunday, it is the intention of all four home nations to seek permission from the opposition team and FIFA (as the authority responsible for those matches) to display the poppy on armbands."

England's friendly against Germany at Wembley takes place on November 10, 24 hours before the annual day of commemoration to honour members of the armed forces killed in the line of duty.

The poppy has been used a recognised symbol of remembrance since the First World War.