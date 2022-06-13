England boss Gareth Southgate to check on Phil Foden ahead of Hungary clash

England manager Gareth Southgate will check on the availability of Phil Foden ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League game with Hungary at Molinuex.

The 22-year-old Foden missed the recent fixtures with Hungary, Germany and Italy after testing positive for coronavirus.

“We’ve got to chat with our physical performance guys and our medical team really, because he’s back into training but there’s a reality of how much conditioning he’s had over the last three weeks and what our expectation of him could be,” Southgate said of Foden.

“We’ll do that as the day progresses.”

The Three Lions have scored just once in their three Nations League group games this month – a late Harry Kane penalty in the 1-1 draw away to Germany last week.

Speaking about the issue, captain Kane said: “If you look over the last two, three years we’ve definitely had goals in different areas in terms of set plays, defenders getting goals, midfielders picking up with goals.

Harry Kane in training ahead of the match with Hungary (Nick Potts/PA).

“In any top team, you’re going to probably have a main striker that gets the majority of the goals, a main attacking winger who is going to get some goals.

“I’m sure every lad that puts on an England shirt wants to score and get assists and affect the game.

“The most important thing is the mentality of having that hunger to go and get those goals.”

Tottenham striker Kane said Erling Haaland joining Manchester City and Darwin Nunez’s imminent move to Liverpool will help him improve next season.

“The battle for the golden boot is always tough,” said Kane. “The Premier League has produced some top strikers around the world for a number of years now.

“Every season I’ve been playing it’s always been a tough battle to win that golden boot and it’s no different – you expect the top strikers to want to play in the Premier League. With those two new signings, that’s going to be the case.

“It helps me as a player to have good competition, it drives me to improve. I look forward to the challenge.”