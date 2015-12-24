England can wait as Rooney focuses on Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has reassured Manchester United fans that all thoughts of next year's European Championship have been put aside until the club's fortunes improve.

Rooney is expected to captain England at Euro 2016 and will hope to arrive in France on the back of a successful season at club level.

That relies on the club reversing a worrying run of form which has seen them slip to fifth in the Premier League table and crash out of the Champions League.

Rooney told Sky Sports News: "Who knows what the future holds, we are working hard to be successful this season and we have the Euros at the end of it but we have to concentrate on now.

"It'd be unfair to say we are thinking about playing for England when we are in a fight to turn our season around at Manchester United."

Rooney became England's all-time leading goalscorer in September by netting his 50th international strike against Switzerland but still believes 2015 has been disappointing.

He added: "Personal goals are great when you reach them but ultimately you play football as a team and the best prize of all is winning a trophy so obviously it's been a disappointing year for me not winning any silverware."

Rooney claimed he is often unaware when he has achieved a personal landmark.

"Half the time I don't know this stuff but people tell me," he said.

"It's nice of course but when you finish playing you can look back and see what you've achieved but at the minute we just need to focus on the football results."