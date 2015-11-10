England dream is not over – Ings

Liverpool striker Danny Ings is determined to win back his place in the England squad when he recovers from a knee injury.

The former Burnley forward made his senior international debut against Lithuania last month, but suffered a torn cruciate ligament during his first training session under new Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Ings concedes it was a blow to see his season cut short after breaking into Roy Hodgson's plans, but is confident he can enjoy a long career at international level.

"My dream as a child was to play for England and to represent my country and I got that opportunity," he told The Daily Express. "I had just got my foot in the door and all of sudden it was slammed on my toes.

"But I don't think that dream is over for me. I am not one of those guys who gets a cap and I am going to fall away now.

"Hopefully when I am fit I can get back in the manager's thoughts and see where it takes me. He left a voicemail message for me and some texts. It gives me fire in my belly to go again."

Ings admits he has had to take dedication to a new level in order to give himself the best chance of a successful recovery, but believes Klopp is happy with his efforts.

"When you do get injured that is when you really earn your money because you are in the gym and having to fight to get yourself physically ready to go back in and get back to the standard," said the 23-year-old.

"Being here at Liverpool it is going to be important to make sure I'm eating right, sleeping right, taking my vitamins, doing my gym work, icing my knee and resting every day.

"Otherwise you are playing catch-up. You have to be more dedicated when you are injured because there is more of a mountain to climb to reach the top.

"I think he [Klopp] knows he doesn't have to worry about me slacking off."