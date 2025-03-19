Dan Burn labelled 'unprofessional' by England boss Thomas Tuchel days after his first call-up

The giant Geordie defender has enjoyed a colossal season with the Magpies

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has enjoyed a stunning season
Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has enjoyed a stunning season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender is said to have been labelled 'unprofessional' by England manager Thomas Tuchel.

Burn, who won the Carabao Cup with the Magpies just days ago, has been a colossal force at the back for Eddie Howe this term and even opened the scoring at Wembley Stadium in their recent 2-1 success against Liverpool.

The former Wigan defender has been rewarded with his first-ever Three Lions call-up and could feature during Tuchel's first two games in charge against Albania and Latvia this month.

Dan Burn called 'unprofessional' by new England boss Thomas Tuchel

Newcastle United's English defender #33 Dan Burn celebrates with the trophy on the pitch after the English League Cup final football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on March 16, 2025. Newcastle won the game 2-1.

Dan Burn opened the scoring for Newcastle days ago in their 2-1 Carabao Cup final success (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burn, 32, is a new addition to the England set-up having enjoyed a superb rise with Newcastle over the past few years.

Born in Blyth, the former Darlington man has been excellent across the 2024/25 campaign and is capable of playing at both left-back and centre-back - but why has Tuchel already criticised him?

England head coach Thomas Tuchel speaks at a press conference, March 2025

England head coach Thomas Tuchel speaks at a press conference (Image credit: Alamy)

Of course, new Three Lions boss Tuchel was joking when he described Burn as 'unprofessional', with the former Chelsea head coach ringing the ex-Fulham defender late at night to inform him of his inclusion in the team.

“[I have] definitely had worse weeks,” Burn said with a smile at an England press conference earlier today. "It started off with the manager (Tuchel) FaceTiming me on Tuesday, saying that they were debating calling me up and he’d let me know by Thursday.

“Then it got to sort of six o’clock Thursday night and I’d not heard anything, so I said to my wife ‘Nothing’s going to happen’ then I got a text saying ‘Are you still awake?’ at 10. I was like ‘yeah’ straightaway.

“He said I was very unprofessional for not being in bed for 10 o’clock!”

Dan Burn of Newcastle United applauds the supporters at full-time following the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and AC Milan at St. James Park on December 13, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Burn has been immense for the Magpies (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the injuries to Harry Maguire and John Stones, Burn isn't just around the make up the numbers and admitted he seems himself fighting for a consistent spot in the England side.

“I’m not just coming in to sort of be a cheerleader and help the boys out,” he said. “I want to play. I feel like I’ve got the ability to play at international level, and I’ve said it for a long time.”

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

