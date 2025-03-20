Who are the ten oldest-ever debutants for England?

By published

With Dan Burn in line for his England bow, we look back at England's oldest ever debutants

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has enjoyed a stunning season
Newcastle United defender Dan Burn is hoping for an England debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been quite the month for Dan Burn.

The Newcastle United defender scored in the Carabao Cup final to set his boyhood club on the path to a first major domestic trophy since 1955 before joining up with the England squad.

Thomas Tuchel handed Burn his first call-up at the age of 32. If he collects his first cap against Latvia or Albania in this international window, he'll join the ranks of England's oldest-ever debutants.

Who are the ten oldest-ever debutants for England?

Kevin Davies

Kevin Davies in action for Bolton Wanderers (Image credit: PA)

If Burn gets his chance at Wembley, he'll become England's oldest debutant since Kevin Davies, who picked up his first and only international cap in 2010 at the age of 33.

The Newcastle star wouldn't be in the top ten oldest-ever England debutants but which Three Lions men of yesteryear make the cut?

England badge on the home shirt ahead of the UEFA 2020 European Football Championship on May 27, 2021 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

More than 20 players have made their England debuts aged 32 or older (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Alec Morten – 41 years, 80 days

Goalkeeper Morten is England's oldest-ever debutant and second-oldest player after Stanley Matthews. He played once for England in 1873.

Leslie Compton – 38 years, 64 days

Compton, a successful cricketer and Arsenal centre-half, played twice for England in 1950.

Ted Taylor – 35 years, 228 days

Goalkeeper Taylor played for England between 1922 and 1926. He's England's fifth-oldest player ever.

Frank Hudspeth – 35 years, 187 days

Newcastle legend Hudspeth played 472 Football League matches for the Magpies and just once, in 1925, for England.

Clem Stephenson (right) of Huddersfield Town

Clem Stephenson (right) is England's tenth-oldest debutant (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jackie Bestall – 34 years, 227 days

Inside-forward Bestall made his England debut as a long-serving Grimsby Town player in 1935.

Teddy Davison – 34 years, 193 days

Davison was a goalkeeper for Sheffield Wednesday and was capped once, aged 34, in 1922.

Jackie Crawford – 34 years, 183 days

Chelsea outside-forward Crawford picked up one England cap, featuring in 1931.

Fred Bullock – 34 years, 114 days

34-year-old Huddersfield Town left-back Bullock made his only England appearance in 1920.

Dicky Downs – 34 years, 71 days

Barnsley full-back Downs played once for England at the age of 34, also in 1920.

Clem Stephenson – 34 years, 26 days

Legendary Huddersfield and Aston Villa inside-forward Stephenson won his first and only England cap in 1924.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

