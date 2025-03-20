Who are the ten oldest-ever debutants for England?
With Dan Burn in line for his England bow, we look back at England's oldest ever debutants
It's been quite the month for Dan Burn.
The Newcastle United defender scored in the Carabao Cup final to set his boyhood club on the path to a first major domestic trophy since 1955 before joining up with the England squad.
Thomas Tuchel handed Burn his first call-up at the age of 32. If he collects his first cap against Latvia or Albania in this international window, he'll join the ranks of England's oldest-ever debutants.
If Burn gets his chance at Wembley, he'll become England's oldest debutant since Kevin Davies, who picked up his first and only international cap in 2010 at the age of 33.
The Newcastle star wouldn't be in the top ten oldest-ever England debutants but which Three Lions men of yesteryear make the cut?
Alec Morten – 41 years, 80 days
Goalkeeper Morten is England's oldest-ever debutant and second-oldest player after Stanley Matthews. He played once for England in 1873.
Leslie Compton – 38 years, 64 days
Compton, a successful cricketer and Arsenal centre-half, played twice for England in 1950.
Ted Taylor – 35 years, 228 days
Goalkeeper Taylor played for England between 1922 and 1926. He's England's fifth-oldest player ever.
Frank Hudspeth – 35 years, 187 days
Newcastle legend Hudspeth played 472 Football League matches for the Magpies and just once, in 1925, for England.
Jackie Bestall – 34 years, 227 days
Inside-forward Bestall made his England debut as a long-serving Grimsby Town player in 1935.
Teddy Davison – 34 years, 193 days
Davison was a goalkeeper for Sheffield Wednesday and was capped once, aged 34, in 1922.
Jackie Crawford – 34 years, 183 days
Chelsea outside-forward Crawford picked up one England cap, featuring in 1931.
Fred Bullock – 34 years, 114 days
34-year-old Huddersfield Town left-back Bullock made his only England appearance in 1920.
Dicky Downs – 34 years, 71 days
Barnsley full-back Downs played once for England at the age of 34, also in 1920.
Clem Stephenson – 34 years, 26 days
Legendary Huddersfield and Aston Villa inside-forward Stephenson won his first and only England cap in 1924.
