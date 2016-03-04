England to face Australia in Euro 2016 warm-up friendly

England will face Australia in a friendly at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on May 27 as they warm up for Euro 2016.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) on Friday confirmed the fixture, which will mark the first meeting between the two sides since Australia's 3-1 win at Upton Park in 2003.

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou said: "We are excited to have secured this friendly against England as they are preparing for the 2016 European Championships.

"We have stated that we want to continue progressing as a football nation so we can challenge the best teams in the world and England was strong in qualifying for the Euros.

"This is another opportunity for the players to step up against a big football nation and show that our journey to make an impact on world football is heading in the right direction.

"We will face England in their backyard and we will take the game to them so we have a guide as to how we are progressing."

The Football Association later confirmed the Australia fixture and details of two more England games.

Roy Hodgson's men will play Turkey at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on May 22 before taking on the Socceroos five days later and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal at Wembley on June 2.

Hodgson will name his squad for Euro 2016 before the end of the Premier League season and the players will meet up shortly after the final weekend's games.

"I'm happy that we have been able to secure three challenging opponents that will help us prepare for the tournament," Hodgson told www.thefa.com.

"Since the draw in Paris last December, the FA has worked hard to put together a programme of games around the country and we're looking forward to playing in the north-west and north-east before the final home game at Wembley."