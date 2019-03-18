England to honour victims of Christchurch attacks before Czech Republic game

The Football Association has announced there will be a tribute to the victims of the mosque attacks in New Zealand before England’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Czech Republic on Friday.

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian, was arrested after the twin shootings on Friday, which left 50 dead and 48 injured, and was charged with murder on Saturday.

In a statement on its Twitter feed, the FA said: “We will pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy in New Zealand at the England v Czech Republic match on Friday 22 March. We will remember everyone affected by the terrible events in Christchurch.”

The attacks, the worst in New Zealand’s history, were marked with silences before last weekend’s Six Nations games and rugby league matches but British professional football did not do likewise.

The former chair of the FA race equality board Yunus Lunat criticised this failure, contrasting it with the game’s response to previous acts of terrorism, such as the attacks on Paris in November 2015.

In a tweet, the employment lawyer wrote: “Shame on you @FA @premierleague @EFL No minutes silence to mark Christchurch massacre #MoreToFootball? #doublestandards Went all out for Paris/Charlie Hebdo. #MuslimLivesDontMatter.”

Wembley hosts England’s game against the Czechs at 7.45pm, while on Thursday Northern Ireland play Estonia at Windsor Park and Scotland visit Kazakhstan. Wales play Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly on Wednesday and the Republic of Ireland go to Gibraltar on Saturday.

No plans for Christchurch tributes have been announced for any of these other games yet.