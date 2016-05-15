England hopeful Carroll injured at Stoke

Andy Carroll's hopes of being a wildcard in England's Euro 2016 squad took a blow as he limped out of West Ham's Premier League season-ending clash with Stoke City.

A surge of late-season form, ending 2015-16 with six goals in 10 games, has led to suggestions that Carroll could add to his nine international caps at the tournament in France.

But Carroll looked despondent as he limped off the Britannia Stadium pitch with 23 minutes still to play on Sunday.

The striker appeared to sustain a groin injury, just a day before Roy Hodgson is expected to name his 23-man party to travel to France, as well as a selection of standby players.