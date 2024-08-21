England interim manager Lee Carsley calls up former Three Lions duo to assist him, ditching former Gareth Southgate allies

Interim England boss Lee Carsley will take charge of two Nations League games in September

Interim England boss Lee Carsley has decided not to make use of two of Gareth Southgate's trusted advisors when he takes charge of the Three Lions in their Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland next month.

The England under-21s boss is in temporary charge of the senior team while the FA seek a full-time successor for Southgate, who stood down from his post following last month's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Carsley appears keen to make his own mark on the side, and has turned to some familiar faces to assist him through his spell as interim manager.

Lee Carsley calls up own staff to replace Gareth Southgate's England set-up

The Telegraph write Southgate's assistants Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Paul Nevin not expected to have their deals renewed, and that former England duo Ashley Cole and Joleon Lescott will step in at Carsley's side. Goalkeeping coach Tim Dittmer is reportedly set to join the coaching team.

All three were on Carsley's staff as they won the U21 Euros last summer. Curtis Jones scored the only goal of the game against Spain in the final after England saw off Portugal and Israel earlier in the knockout stages.

FA analysts Mike Baker and Stephen O'Brien will not be involved in planning for the Ireland and Finland games, with Carsley instead turning to his own U21 analyst, James Ryder, to assist and advise on tactical preparation.

Ashley Cole will reportedly be part of Lee Carsley's England coaching staff alongside Joleon Lescott

The Telegraph add that Southgate and his staff held a goodbye party on Saturday evening at the Belfry Hotel in Sutton Coldfield - an event Southgate organised himself.

England will travel to Dublin to face Ireland on Saturday September 7 before hosting Finland at Wembley on Tuesday September 10.

Greece are the fourth and final team in England's group, with the Nations League playing a part in World Cup qualifying, but only at the play-off stage. England would be hopeful of not needing to rely on their Nations League performance to make it to North America in 2026.

